How Can We Promote a Culture of Civility When Discussing Politics? DTH Episode 158 with Julian Adorney

How Can We Promote a Culture of Civility When Discussing Politics?

Why is it that people these days are so terrified of people of differing opinions and mindsets? Do you think it may have something to do with the toxicity we see in social media? Or maybe it's the bombardment of "if it bleeds it leads", hate, violence and bad news from the main stream 24 hour news cycle? Could it be the politicians, outrage entrepreneurs and grievance grifters that are peddling a constant stream of Fear, Outrage and Grievance? Julian Adorney and I tackle the question, how can we promote a culture of civility when discussing politics?



Who is Julian Adorney?

Julian Adorney is a former political op-ed writer and current nonprofit marketer. I recently became familiar with Julian when he co-authored a piece with Mark Johnson for the FAIR substack entitled "How to bring civility back to our politics". His work has also been featured in FEE, National Review, Playboy, and Lawrence Reed's economics anthology Excuse Me, Professor.

Julian brought so much value to this episode, but one take that stood out for me was:

Using toxicity to create outrage may produce short term gains in terms of clicks for the outrage entrepreneur, but it tends to produce a net loss for the movement because it hardens the hearts of those of the opposing mindset.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

