How a Song Can Reveal What a Debate Never Will

Shaka Mitchell didn’t set out to become a bridge-builder. He’s a lawyer by training and an education-reform policy veteran by trade, spending two decades in some of the most contentious debates in American politics. But when COVID hit and he watched the connective tissue of community start to fray around him, he didn’t reach for another policy paper. He started getting together with friends once a month to listen to music and talk about why certain songs mattered to them. That habit became the Come Together Music Project - part podcast, part live event series - built on a simple bet: that a song can get people to open up in ways a debate never will.

Key Themes

● Music as a side door. Asking someone “what song reminds you of home” is a much lower-stakes entry point than asking them to defend a position - and it gets to something truer, faster.

● Storytelling is the real payload. Shaka’s found that people rarely remember the song itself months later - what sticks is the story it unlocked, often about a parent, a hometown, or a version of themselves they don’t usually talk about.

● Self-selection is the hidden problem in bridging work. Political dialogue events tend to draw people who already want to have that conversation. Concerts draw everybody. Shaka built Come Together around that lower barrier to entry on purpose.

● Keep it upstream of politics. Shaka is intentional about not turning the project into another venue for policy debate - he wants it to rebuild the basic muscle of listening to another person, which he believes makes the harder bridging work easier for everyone else.

● What changed when artists got political. Wilk and Shaka trace the shift from Woodstock-era protest music to the backlash faced by acts like the Dixie Chicks and Lady Antebellum, and why most working musicians just want to stay out of the fight.

Takeaways

● You don’t need to like the same music as someone else. You just need a way for them to reveal what resonates with them - and for you to recognize some of that in yourself.

● Real listening means sitting quietly through the whole song before anyone talks. In a culture built for instant reaction, that pause is doing a lot of the work.

● Learn more or bring the project to your own community at cometogethermusic.org.

Learn more about and connect with Shaka Mitchell

Shaka Mitchell is a Nashville-based lawyer, facilitator, and national leader in education reform policy. He’s a Senior Fellow at the American Federation for Children and a member of the Aspen Institute’s Civil Society Fellowship. He’s the creator and host of the Come Together Music Project, a podcast that uses music to find common ground between people from divergent political, ideological, and socio-economic backgrounds, and he co-hosts the “Quality Matters” podcast. His work has appeared in print, TV, radio, and academic outlets, and he’s a multi-time TEDx Nashville speaker. He’s the past chair of the federally appointed Tennessee State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and he teaches American Government and Constitutional Law as an adjunct faculty member at his alma mater, Belmont University. He earned his J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law, where he sits on the Board of Advisors for the Journal of Law and Policy.

Website:

https://cometogethermusic.org

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cometogetherpodcast

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaka-mitchell-2b04931/

X (Twitter): Shaka Mitchell

Instagram: Shaka Mitchell

___________________________________________________________________

We’ve forgotten what it feels like to have a real conversation.

The week of August 10th, join AllSides for a live conversation about the American Dream — how we’re thinking about it and navigating the challenges.

Your insights will be anonymized and included in a report to help leaders better understand how people see this issue.

Sign up today at allsides.com/derate-hate

___________________________________________________________________

The world is a better place if we are better people. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow the DTH podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube, Substack

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.