Healing Division with Unity In Service - DTH Episode 273 with Chip Webster

Can community service heal what politics has broken?

This week, Wilk sits down with Chip Webster, founder of Unity in Service, for a powerful conversation about bridging divides through action, not outrage. From the rise of cancel culture to the erosion of trust in democracy, Chip offers a bold vision for rebuilding unity—one citizen at a time.

💬 Key themes:

The lost art of responsible citizenship

How volunteering fosters empathy and shared purpose

The transformative power of microvalidations

A call to rethink national service as a unifying force

Whether you're tired of toxic politics or searching for real solutions, this episode will challenge and inspire you to engage with hope—and serve with purpose.

🔗 Learn more & get involved: unityinservice.org

🎧 Listen now and be part of the solution.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

