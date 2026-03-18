He Once Wanted to Disappear: Now He's Seen Around the World

What does it look like to turn the thing that nearly broke you into the very thing that sets others free?

In Episode 307 of Derate The Hate, Wilk Wilkinson sits down with Brandon Farbstein — Gen Z speaker, activist, author, and new member of the ProHuman Foundation Board of Advisors — for a conversation that is part origin story, part call to action, and entirely human.

Born with metatropic dysplasia (just 84 documented cases worldwide), Brandon grew up navigating stares, laughter, and isolation. By age 11, the weight of it all pushed him to a breaking point — he wanted to disappear.

What followed is the story you need to hear:

👉 Pain transformed into purpose.

👉 Isolation transformed into impact.

👉 A voice forged in adversity.

👤 Meet Brandon Farbstein

Brandon isn’t just telling a story — he’s living a mission.

By 18, he had:

✔️ Helped pass two Virginia laws (bullying prevention + empathy education)

✔️ Spoken on global stages like MDRT

✔️ Collaborated with Meta, LVMH, and Marriott

✔️ Become a Founding Partner of the Builders Movement

✔️ Earned recognition as a LinkedIn Top Voice

✔️ Received the ADL Hero Against Hate Award

📚 Author of:

Ten Feet Tall

A Kids Book About Self-Love (now in 80+ countries, Penguin Random House)

🧭 Now serving on the ProHuman Foundation Board of Advisors, advancing one core idea:

👉 See every person as a person. Full stop.

🎧 What You’ll Hear

✔️ What “adaptation” really looks like living with one of the rarest conditions on earth

✔️ The age 11 breaking point that changed everything

✔️ Six therapists… and the one breakthrough that finally made him feel seen

✔️ The airport moment at 14 that led to a TEDx stage months later

✔️ Why a 15-year-old moved people in their 60s and 70s to tears

✔️ Self-love as a survival skill, not a slogan

✔️ The collision of two powerful ideas:

→ “Elevate Empathy”

→ “Your circle of influence doesn’t have to be the size of LA”

✔️ How YOU can step into the solution through the ProHuman Foundation

💬 Key Moments

“People don’t need to know what it’s like in your shoes in order to relate to an experience or a sense of humanity.”

— Brandon Farbstein “Your circle of influence doesn’t have to be the size of LA. Your circle of influence can be five people.”

— Wilk Wilkinson “When we focus on being of service — even in small ways — that’s what transforms everything.”

— Brandon Farbstein

🌉 Why This Matters

This isn’t just about overcoming adversity.

It’s about:

Agency over circumstance

Purpose born from pain

Choosing contribution over complaint

And in a world full of noise, outrage, and division…

👉 This is what it looks like to Derate The Hate.

🔗 Resources

🌐 Brandon Farbstein

https://brandonfarbstein.com

📖 Ten Feet Tall

Available wherever books are sold

📘 A Kids Book About Self-Love

Penguin Random House | 80+ countries

🤝 ProHuman Foundation

https://prohumanfoundation.org

💼 LinkedIn

https://linkedin.com/in/brandonfarbstein

🙌 Final Takeaway

You don’t need a massive platform.

You don’t need a perfect story.

👉 You just need to take one step forward.

Because the truth is simple:

The world changes one human at a time.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

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Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.