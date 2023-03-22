Happiness is a Journey, Not a Destination... DTH Episode 153 with Amir Siddiqui

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Happiness is a Journey, Not a Destination

I've said it time and time again on this podcast, we have a moral obligation to be happy! Friends, smiles and bad moods are contagious, so we owe it to those around us to put in the effort to be happy people. If you are not happy, it is up to you to change it. As my guest this week, Amir Siddiqui put it, "change is inevitable, growth is a choice". Sometimes it takes a little growth to become the happy you that you should be. Just remember, happiness is a journey, not a destination.



Who is Amir Siddiqui?

Following a series of disappointments as a young man, Amir Siddiqui became depressed and suicidal. He spent the next eight years pursuing personal growth and completely turned his life around. Now he aims to help people overcome negative mindsets to live happy, healthy lives.

Amir was born in Pakistan and immigrated to the United States in 1994. He lives in Virginia, where he loves nature, particularly forest bathing, kayaking, and sailing. He also enjoys meditating and yoga. Amir now aspires to become a life coach, so that he may use his life experiences to help others on their journey to happiness.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

