Gun Rights & Gun Safety Don't Have to Be Enemies

Dr. Michael Siegel has spent 15 years researching gun violence. But about five years ago, a visit to a local gun shop — and a conversation with its owner — cracked something open for him. He walked in expecting to understand assault weapon bans. He walked out questioning the assumptions he had built his career on.

What followed was a three-year project that brought together 23 gun owners and non-gun owners — hunters, attorneys, physicians, advocates, law enforcement, gun dealers — in a facilitated dialogue aimed at finding real, workable common ground on firearm policy. Facilitated by Essential Partners and grounded in mutual respect, the project produced something rare: a comprehensive, 67-page gun policy that both sides helped build and both sides signed off on.

What We Cover

The moment at a gun shop that reframed Dr. Siegel’s entire approach to gun policy research

Why gun owner support for specific policies can range from 20% to 80% — depending entirely on the details

How the Bridging the Divide panel was assembled and why relationship-building came before policy discussion

The gun range trip in Denver that changed the dynamic between gun rights advocates and gun violence prevention leaders

Surprising policy agreements: violent misdemeanors, nonviolent felonies, and why marijuana use shouldn’t prohibit gun ownership

What makes this policy different — and how states can use it

Key Takeaways

Understanding precedes agreement. The panel didn’t talk policy first — they talked about themselves. Who they were, why they cared, what they feared. That foundation made everything else possible.

Details matter more than positions. Dr. Siegel’s research showed that on nearly every gun policy issue, support among gun owners shifts dramatically based on the specifics. The divide isn’t as fixed as it looks.

Synergy beats compromise. The goal wasn’t for each side to give something up. It was to find policies that serve both safety and rights — and they found them.

The policy is real and ready. The Bridging the Divide framework is written as actual legislation. It’s available at bridgethedividenow.org and can be taken directly to state lawmakers.

Website

Bridge the Divide on Firearms Policy - https://bridgethedividenow.org

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