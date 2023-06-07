Giving Your Best Self By Finding Your Purpose... DTH Episode 164 with Frank Rich

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Giving Your Best Self By Finding Your Purpose

When we find ourselves loving our partner more than we love ourselves, we often overlook our own worth and potential. It becomes challenging to recognize and appreciate our own strengths, as we are constantly focused on meeting the needs and expectations of our partner. However, it is crucial to remember that we cannot truly be the best version of ourselves for someone else if we neglect our own well-being and self-care. By prioritizing self-love and personal growth, we gain the capacity to nurture a healthier and more balanced relationship. Only when we are in tune with our own needs and self-worth can we authentically give and receive love in a way that enriches both ourselves and our partner. Often, giving your best self begins by finding your purpose.



Who is Frank Rich?

Frank Rich is an author, entrepreneur, former bodybuilder, and men's health & recovery coach. After starting Frank Rich Fitness in 2016, he has successfully helped thousands of men around the world transform their lives through the art and science of muscle building.

After a series of life transforming events and spiritual awakening, Frank knew that he had a much larger message to share with both his audience and the world.

His goal with his podcast, "The Super Human Life" podcast, and his content is to help others overcome the everyday challenges and battles that we're all facing, and provide real actionable steps and insights to inspire others to create the life they were designed to live.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

