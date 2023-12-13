Getting Below The Surface of Toxic Polarization... DTH Episode 189 with guest host Julian Adorney & Mark Johnson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Getting Below The Surface of Toxic Polarization



Human evolution in perspectives is a dynamic process shaped by experiences, education, and self-reflection. Individuals often display a tendency to forgive themselves swiftly for past views and mistakes, while adopting a less forgiving stance towards others. This discrepancy in standards suggests a complex interplay of ego, empathy, and self-awareness. It underscores the challenge of extending the same compassion to others that one grants oneself.

Responsibility for emotions and life experiences lies with individuals, highlighting the power of personal choices in shaping one's reactions to circumstances. Viktor Frankl's "Man's Search for Meaning" serves as a compelling example of how one can choose their response in the face of adversity and even horrific circumstance, emphasizing the profound impact of mindset on the human experience. The advice to avoid defining one's identity by fleeting thoughts underscores the importance of self-awareness and the recognition that personal growth involves transcending temporary perspectives.

Despite this potential for growth, individuals remain deeply influenced by their un-evolved brains, acknowledging the ongoing impact of instinctual and ingrained behaviors. The journey toward understanding and empathy requires a continual commitment to self-reflection, challenging ingrained biases, and embracing the capacity for personal evolution. Listen as my good friend and fellow Braver Angel Julian Adorney guest hosts, discussing these topics and more with Mark Johnson, getting below the surface of toxic polarization.



Who is Mark Johnson?

Mark is a men’s coach, business and relationship coach, facilitator, and wilderness guide with more than 20 years of experience helping people and companies grow. He has been part of The Undaunted Man since 2014, and its CFO since 2016.



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

