Getting Along Isn't Possible If We Aren't Having The Conversation... DTH Episode 129

Getting along isn't possible if we aren't having the conversation. I bring this up because we are just weeks away from yet another contentious election. Accusations are flying, hyperbole is everywhere. Hate for the opposition is thick in the air and little of what is said about those on the opposing side is probably true. What would the world, and more specifically our country, be like if people of opposing views had civil discussions again?



It's been incredibly busy for me in recent weeks, which hasn't afforded me a lot of time for guest interviews and editing. I am incredibly fortunate to have some great archived episodes with some outstanding guests that I can pull from. One such guest is my friend Angel Eduardo. Getting along, made possible through conversation, is something that Angel does very well. Through his insightful writing, his work with multiple organizations and, as a podcast host on the FAIR perspective podcasts, Angel continues to do incredible work to better the world in which we live.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

