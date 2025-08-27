From Rooftop to Roadwork: Faith, Dignity and the Walk Across America - DTH Episode 278 with Pastor Corey Brooks

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

From Rooftop to Roadwork: Faith, Dignity and the Walk Across America

Pastor Corey Brooks — known to many as the Rooftop Pastor — is back on Derate The Hate with a story that’s nothing short of incredible. What began years ago with a bold stand on a rooftop has grown into Project Hood’s 90,000-square-foot community center, now halfway complete on Chicago’s South Side.

This isn’t just a building. It’s a lifeline — with trade schools, culinary arts programs, restaurants, financial literacy training, and spaces where purpose and opportunity come alive.

But Pastor Brooks isn’t done yet. On September 1, 2025, he’ll lace up his sneakers in Times Square and begin a Walk Across America — 3,000 miles in 365 days — to raise $25 million and finish the center debt-free.

This conversation is about more than fundraising. It’s about faith that moves mountains, the dignity of hard work, and the belief that every step we take can change lives.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

