From Polarization to Proactive Citizenship - DTH Episode 270 with Braver Angels Co-Founder Dr. Bill Doherty

Episode 270: From Polarization to Proactive Citizenship – with Dr. Bill Doherty

In the first official Derate The Hate episode produced in collaboration with Braver Angels, host Wilk Wilkinson is joined by Braver Angels co-founder Dr. Bill Doherty to explore how we can move beyond polarization through meaningful citizenship and personal accountability.

Dr. Doherty shares insights on the founding of Braver Angels and introduces the concept of “thick citizenship”—a form of civic engagement that goes beyond voting and paying taxes to include structured conversations, problem-solving, and shared community responsibility.

🔑 In this episode:

Why Braver Angels was founded in 2016

How “thin” citizenship fuels polarization

What “thick” citizenship looks like in practice

The power of structured conversations and listening to understand

How personal accountability can heal a divided society

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

