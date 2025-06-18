From Hate to Humanity: Jeff Schoep's Journey Out of Extremism – DTH Episode 268 with Jeff Schoep

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

🎙️ From Hate to Humanity: Jeff Schoep's Journey Out of Extremism

In Episode 268 of the Derate The Hate podcast, host Wilk Wilkinson welcomes back Jeff Schoep—former neo-Nazi leader turned leading deradicalization expert—to discuss his new memoir, "American Nazi: From Hate to Humanity."

In this powerful and deeply personal conversation, Jeff shares how he went from heading the National Socialist Movement to becoming a global voice in counter-extremism. He opens up about the moments that cracked his extremist ideology, the violent past he’s reckoning with, and his mission to help others find a way out of hate.

They also explore the modern implications of identity politics, fear-driven narratives, and the shared humanity we must embrace to prevent radicalization in all its forms.

Don’t miss this compelling episode on transformation, redemption, and the path forward.

📘 "American Nazi: From Hate to Humanity" releases this week—learn more at JeffSchoep.com

🎧 Listen now on your favorite platform and share with someone who needs to hear this.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.