From Conflict to Convergence - a Book Discussion... DTH Episode 227 with Rob Fersh and Mariah Levison of Convergence

From Conflict to Convergence - a Book Discussion



Friends, one of the greatest lessons I’ve learned in my journey is that when we come together with honesty, integrity and good will, we can find solutions that are better than what any one person could have come up with on their own. And if there’s anyone who embodies that belief, it’s today’s guests, Rob Fersh and Mariah Levison of Convergence!

Now, let me tell you, these two are champions of bridging divides and resolving conflicts in ways that don’t just settle for middle ground, but actually aim for higher ground—solutions that honor everyone's needs and values. Rob Fersh, the founder and senior advisor of Convergence, has been in the trenches of policy resolution for decades, working on everything from hunger in America to U.S.-Muslim relations. His leadership in organizations like the Food Research and Action Center and Search for Common Ground has literally shaped the way we tackle big issues in this country.

And then we’ve got Mariah Levison, the current CEO and President of Convergence. Mariah’s got this incredible knack for building trust and relationships across the most contentious divides. From running the Minnesota State Office of Collaboration and Dispute Resolution to teaching the next generation of mediators, she’s all about conflict resolution and creating solutions that really stick.

Together, Rob and Mariah co-authored a must-read book, *From Conflict to Convergence: Coming Together to Solve Tough Problems*. And today, they’re here to talk about how we can all get better at listening, understanding each other’s values, and finding those higher ground solutions—especially in a time when our society seems more divided than ever.

But here’s the kicker—they’re not just talking to the leaders or the policymakers; they’re even emphasizing the importance of engaging young people in this process. Because, let’s face it, the future belongs to them, and it’s crucial that they learn how to navigate these differences to build a more functional and civil society.



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

