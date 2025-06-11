From Average Mohamed to Dissident: Mohamed Ahmed Returns – DTH Episode 267

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

From Average Mohamed to Dissident: Mohamed Ahmed Returns

Mohamed Ahmed, known to many as "Average Mohamed," returns to the Derate the Hate podcast for a powerful third appearance. In Episode 267, Mohamed discusses the closure of the Average Mohamed Organization and his new mission with the Republican People of Color (RPOC.org) PAC. He also introduces his second book, Dissidence in America, a bold call for non-violent civic engagement and principled dissent.

Topics covered include:

The evolution from anti-radicalization activism to broader anti-hate advocacy

Challenges of being a Black, Muslim, Republican in a polarized political landscape

The impact of government surveillance and censorship on activists

The founding of RPOC.org and why political action is the next necessary step

The importance of peaceful protest and defending American democratic values

Mohamed’s journey reminds us that loving our country means standing up for the ideals of liberty, equality, and justice—even when the road is hard.

About the Guest:

Mohamed Ahmed has been recognized as a Citizen Diplomat by the U.S. State Department and Global Ties USA. He is the founder of RPOC.org and the author of Average Mohamed: Freedom Fighter and Dissidence in America. A proud Minnesotan, businessman, and father of five, Mohamed believes in fighting the good fight one soul at a time—with values, vision, and unwavering peaceful resolve.

📕 Get his books free at RPOC.org

📲 Follow Mohamed on Twitter/X @averagemohamed

🔗 Connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook & Instagram @averagemohamed

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.