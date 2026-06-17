From Argument to Action: Why Deliberation Changes Everything

Martin Carcasson didn’t set out to fix American democracy. He set out to fix a debate class he inherited at Colorado State University — one that reliably ended with students talking past each other after an entire semester of research. That frustration led to an insight that changed the direction of his career: the format of a conversation shapes everything about where it ends up.

Twenty years later, the Center for Public Deliberation at CSU has become a living laboratory for a different kind of civic engagement. Martin and his students have run over 600 community meetings — commissioned by city governments, school boards, senior centers, and nonprofits — using a deliberative process designed to bring people together around shared problems instead of dividing them over competing positions.

The core of his work is a reframe: stop treating complex community issues as debates to be won, and start treating them as wicked problems to be navigated. That shift — from looking for someone to blame to looking for something that might work — changes not just the tone of a conversation but its entire architecture.

Key Themes

Debate versus deliberation: Martin draws a sharp line between the two. Debate is about elevating good arguments and exposing bad ones. Deliberation is about action — answering the question ‘what should we do?’ together. Most of our civic life is stuck in debate mode, which is why so little actually gets resolved.

The wicked problems frame: The concept originated with civil engineers who realized that the problems they were asked to solve in real communities were nothing like the problems they were trained to solve in school. Wicked problems have no single correct answer. They involve values in genuine tension — freedom, equality, security, justice — that different people weigh differently. Once you understand that, you stop looking for a villain and start looking for a path.

Process design as a civic tool: Martin’s insight is that humans are actually excellent creative problem solvers — when the conditions are right. His deliberative processes are specifically designed to avoid triggering the defensive, tribal parts of our psychology and to activate the collaborative parts instead. The meeting design matters as much as the people in the room.

Civic hubs and bridging institutions: Martin draws a distinction between ‘bonding’ organizations — groups of like-minded people who already agree on solutions — and ‘bridging’ organizations that are passionate about an issue but open-minded about how to solve it. Communities need more of the latter, and Martin’s work helps build them.

Local as the laboratory: Martin’s long-term theory of change is bottom-up. The more communities learn to engage productively at the local level, the less political traction divisive national tactics will have. When people experience a better way of working through hard problems together, they start rejecting the alternative.

Takeaways

Deliberation isn’t just a better version of debate. It’s a different thing entirely — and it’s the one that actually leads to community action.

Wicked problems require wicked collaboration. When the issue is genuinely complicated, you need more perspectives at the table, not fewer.

You don’t need Washington to make progress on the things that matter most in your community. The tools Martin’s built have worked for 20 years at the local level, and they’re replicable.

Martin is co-chair of Braver Angels’ Civic Scholars Council, a group connecting research to on-the-ground practice in communities nationwide. To learn more about the Center for Public Deliberation, visit cpd.colostate.edu.



Learn More & Connect with Martin Carcasson

Martin Carcasson, Ph.D. is a professor of Communication Studies at Colorado State University and the founder/director of the Center for Public Deliberation. His work focuses on helping communities move beyond polarization and engage complex public issues through deliberation, collaborative problem-solving, and constructive civic engagement.

Connect with Martin

• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martincarcasson/

• Center for Public Deliberation staff: https://cpd.colostate.edu/about-us/staff/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wickedproblemsmindset/

Learn More About the Center for Public Deliberation

The Center for Public Deliberation serves as an impartial resource dedicated to improving local democracy by fostering more productive public dialogue and helping communities work through difficult issues together.

• Website: https://cpd.colostate.edu/

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Full transcript for this episode available at www.DerateTheHate.com