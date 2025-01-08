Finding Purpose, Mastering Gratitude, and Living Intentionally... DTH Episode 245 with Scott Maderer

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

You know, life can be tough, filled with struggles, setbacks, and uncertainties. But friends, one thing I have learned through my own journey is that purpose and intentionality are powerful tools to not only navigate those challenges but to thrive through them.

Today, I have the incredible privilege of sitting down with my friend, Scott Maderer, founder of Inspired Stewardship. Scott’s work is all about helping people, especially Christians, discover their true purpose and live out their calling with intention and joy. Scott and his wife Carrie started this journey in 2011, and since 2017, they’ve been doing it full-time, offering coaching, workshops, and even writing a book to guide others in aligning their time, talent, and treasures.

In this conversation, we’ll talk about Scott’s own path—how he overcame personal struggles, including financial hardships, to create a life of meaning and service. We’ll unpack the difference between contentment and complacency, the transformative power of gratitude, and how small, intentional changes can lead to big, life-altering results.

Scott’s passion for helping others live authentically shines through in his work, and I’m excited for you to hear his insights on how we can all live a more inspired and purposeful life. So, grab a seat, open your heart, and let’s dive into this powerful conversation with Scott Maderer.



Takeaways

The journey of finding purpose is ongoing and evolves over time.

Financial struggles can deeply impact one's mental health and sense of identity.

Contentment is about gratitude and recognizing what you have, not just material success.

Gratitude practices can rewire your brain to focus on the positive.

Joy is a deeper, more lasting feeling than happiness.

Small, incremental changes can lead to significant life transformations.

It's important to differentiate between being content and being complacent.

Training your brain to look for the good can change your perspective on life.

Everyone has the potential to live an intentional and inspired life.

Resources and frameworks can help guide individuals towards their calling.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

