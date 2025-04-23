Finding Fulfillment Through Philosophy, Forgiveness & Empathy - DTH Episode 260 with Jonah Primo

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What happens when we stop trying to win arguments and start trying to understand each other?

In this episode of Derate The Hate, Wilk Wilkinson sits down with Sydney-based creative and entrepreneur Jonah Primo, producer of Australia’s #1 philosophy podcast Principle of Charity and host of The Overexamined Life. Together, they explore how empathy, mindfulness, and the principle of charity can shift the way we engage with others—especially when we disagree.

Jonah shares his powerful personal journey from dissatisfaction to deep fulfillment, shaped by years of studying philosophy, meditation, and lived human experiences. This conversation dives into the mental frameworks that help reduce polarization, foster gratitude, and bring presence into everyday life.

🎧 Topics include:

The principle of charity: engaging with opposing views in good faith

Why tribalism leads to moral blindness

How mindfulness helps us manage anger and anxiety

Using philosophical tools for practical, real-world fulfillment

The importance of honoring lived experiences in dialogue

If you’re tired of toxic discourse and ready to rethink how we relate across divides, this one’s for you.

🔗 Learn more about Jonah Primo’s work:

The Overexamined Life podcast

Principle of Charity podcast

StudioPrimo productions

🧠 Whether you’re curious about improving dialogue, managing your emotional triggers, or just living with a bit more joy, this episode delivers.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

