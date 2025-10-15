Faith 250 – A Clergy-Led Celebration of our Shared Civic Story - DTH Episode 285 with Rabbi Michael Holzman & Pastor Becca Messman

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Faith 250 – A Clergy-Led Celebration of our Shared Civic Story

What if the 250th anniversary of America’s founding became more than fireworks — what if it became a spiritual renewal of our shared civic story?

In this episode, Wilk sits down with Rabbi Michael Holzman and Pastor Becca Messman to explore Faith 250, a multi-faith initiative uniting clergy and congregations across the nation. Through storytelling, vulnerability, and sacred text study, Faith 250 helps communities rediscover American ideals rooted in faith, character, and shared values.

Key Topics:

Clergy as caretakers of civic health

The role of listening in bridging divides

American texts as “sacred scripture” for reflection

Creating safe spaces for dialogue and hope

How Faith 250 will celebrate America’s 250th

Connect:

Learn more and get involved at Faith250.org

Learn more about Rabbi Holzman & Pastor Messman in the full show notes at DerateTheHate.com.

