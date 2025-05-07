Exposing the Cost of Fear: School Closures, Media Failures, and COVID Truths – DTH Episode 262 with David Zweig

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Exposing the Cost of Fear: School Closures, Media Failures, and COVID Truths

In DTH Episode 262, Wilk Wilkinson sits down with investigative journalist and author David Zweig to explore the pandemic-era decisions that reshaped American education. David, widely known for his work on the Twitter Files and now his explosive new book, An Abundance of Caution, unpacks how fear, flawed media narratives, and political tribalism drove the closure of schools—with devastating consequences for children and society.

From misinformed public health messaging to the silencing of dissenting voices, this episode pulls back the curtain on what really happened during COVID—and how we can make sure it never happens again.

🔎 Topics include:

✅ Why school closures were more harmful than helpful

✅ How fear-mongering in the media shaped destructive policies

✅ The lasting impact on student learning, development, and mental health

✅ The dangers of manufactured consensus and silence among experts

✅ How political polarization endangered education

Don't miss this powerful conversation with one of today’s most courageous investigative voices.

If you’ve heard my conversations with Dr. Francis Collins (former NIH Director) and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (current NIH Director), this episode is an essential follow-up. Where they explored restoring trust in science and medicine, David shines a light on some of the how and why that trust was lost in the first place.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

