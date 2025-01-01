Exploring The Third Space: Transcending Rigid Binaries...DTH Episode 244 with Zander Keig

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Exploring The Third Space: Transcending Rigid Binaries



Joining me again today is my friend, Zander Keig, someone of remarkable depth and impact. Zander wears many hats—award-winning social worker, speaker, educator, caregiver, and bestselling author. You may remember Zander from his 1st appearance on DTH back in September of 2023 when we discussed how the Trans community is often mistakenly believed to be a monolith. Zander is a thought leader with a profound ability to guide individuals and communities toward resolution and redemption. As a ProHuman Foundation Advisor and co-founder of the LGBTQ Caregiver Center, Zander has dedicated his life to bridging divides and fostering unity.

In today’s episode, we’ll unpack concepts from Zander’s book, The Third Space: A Nonconformist’s Guide to the Universe. What is the “Third Space,” and how does it help us transcend the rigid binaries that often define identity and community? Zander brings a unique perspective as a neurodivergent, first-generation Mexican American who has navigated life’s challenges with resilience and grace. His story and insights are a lighthouse for those searching for ways to navigate conflict, isolation, and division.

We’ll discuss how creating inclusive spaces can foster greater understanding, why education is crucial in combatting ignorance and hate, and how organizations like the ProHuman Foundation and Braver Angels are making a difference. Above all, we’ll explore the redemptive potential of human connection—because no matter our past, the future holds possibilities for growth, community, and shared humanity.

The 'Third Space' allows for unique identities beyond binaries.

Creating inclusive spaces can foster community and understanding.

The lighthouse symbolizes guidance and navigation through challenges.

Education is key to overcoming ignorance and hate.

Isolation can have severe impacts on mental and physical health.

Conflict resolution requires recognizing our shared humanity.

Nonconformity can lead to personal growth and community support.

The Pro Human Foundation promotes anti-racism through understanding, not division.

Human connection is essential in combating loneliness and hate.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

