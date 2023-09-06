Exploring Civility: A Weakness Or Bold Necessity? DTH Episode 177 with Julian Adorney & Angel Eduardo

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Exploring Civility: A Weakness Or Bold Necessity?



I find it interesting that some, when presented with the idea of confronting those of differing mindsets with curiosity rather than hostility, accuse those seeking civility of somehow being weak or cowardly. As someone who used to do my share of spreading toxicity, I can understand how this can happen. When someone "attacks" what we feel passionate about, it is almost human nature to "attack back". What if I were to tell you that "attacking back" is the easy road? There is in fact, a more bold and brave way to address our differences. Maybe you'd be interested in joining me in Exploring Civility: A Weakness Or Bold Necessity?



Julian Adorney and Angel Eduardo



My friends, and returning DTH guests, Angel Eduardo and Julian Adorney have collaborated to write a piece for the Quillette entitled "Civility Isn't Weakness - It's How We Win". Join Julian, Angel and me as we dive into this thought provoking piece regarding the push-back to civility, and how some view it as a weakness. What does it mean to battle our own nature and truly take the high road?



For the record, THIS IS NOT a go-along to get-along strategy where we all must end up in the milk-toast middle singing "Kumbaya". Far from it. But "if who you're speaking with feels like you're attacking some fake version of who they are, or some horrible mischaracterization of who they are, they will likely just dig in their heels and fight back".



If you have a genuine desire for a better and more productive discourse, this conversation with Julian Adorney and Angel Eduardo is one you certainly don't want to miss!



Angel Eduardo on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StrangelEdweird



Julian Adorney on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Julian_Liberty



Quillette on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Quillette/



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.