Most of us learned that debate means picking a side and defending it no matter what. Dr. Matt Deaton has spent the last fifteen years building something different. In Ethics Bowl, teams get a set of real moral dilemmas months ahead of time, work out what they actually think, and then reason through those cases in front of judges and another team. They don’t have to tear the other side down. If the other team makes a great point, they’re expected to say so.

Matt traces the path from a philosophy class that changed his life, to a two-team competition in Knoxville in 2010, to a movement that now runs from middle schools to college campuses to prisons in several states, and abroad as the Ethics Olympiad and Ethics Cup. He and Wilk dig into why performative aggression has taken over our politics, why so many leaders treat changing their minds as weakness, and why Matt calls it the opposite: a sign of moral maturity.

The conversation touches on Braver Angels, where Wilk works, and Mónica Guzmán’s book I Never Thought of It That Way. Mónica is a friend of Wilk’s and a Braver Angels colleague, and her idea that we should pay attention to how people arrive at their views is something Matt plans to carry into his own classroom.

Key Themes

• Assigned sides vs. honest positions. In traditional debate, you’re told to argue for or against and to win by any means. Matt describes judging a high school round in D.C. where intimidation and false confidence carried the day, and why that looks a lot like our politics.

• Changing your mind is maturity, not weakness. Matt pushes back on the idea that admitting a good point or finding a compromise signals surrender. Wilk shares how he stopped trying to change people’s minds and started trying to open them.

• Coming to learn vs. coming to win. Teaching an ethics class the day after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Matt gave his students room to talk about it. He credited Kirk’s willingness to engage hard issues face to face, while drawing a distinction between a “prove me wrong” posture and the Socratic stance that the one thing we know is that we don’t know everything.

• Every real issue has thoughtful people on both sides. Ethics Bowl case writers present the strongest version of each position. Students come away more humble, not because every view is equally right, but because the people who disagree with them aren’t morons or monsters.

• The caricatures we build. Between partisan media and social media algorithms, it’s easy to turn people we never actually meet into villains. Wilk connects this to his FOG model of fear, outrage, and grievance.

Takeaways

Listen to understand, not to respond. Treat it as a skill you practice, especially when you’ve been burned by someone on the other side.

Concede a point when it’s earned. Leading by example won’t convert everyone, but it gives the people who want peace permission to do the same.

Ask how someone arrived at their view, and ask the same of yourself. Our experiences shape which arguments feel convincing.

You don’t need to be an Ethics Bowl coach to use this. New case sets come out each fall and spring, each case condensed to a page or two with discussion questions. Teachers, parents, and community groups can bring one into any room.

Find a competition near you, or start one, at EthicsBowl.org.

About the Matt Deaton, PhD

Dr. Matt Deaton teaches philosophy at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee, and coaches Ethics Bowl teams at the college and high school levels. He founded the Tennessee High School Ethics Bowl, co-founded the D.C. Area High School Ethics Bowl, and served as the original Director of Outreach for the National High School Ethics Bowl. He’s an Air Force veteran, a former Presidential Management Fellow, and the author of Ethics in a Nutshell and Ethics Bowl to the Rescue! Saving Democracy by Transforming Debate.

Learn more about and connect with Matt Deaton:

Website: https://mattdeaton.com

Ethics Bowl: https://ethicsbowl.org

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattdeaton/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MattDeatonPhD

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