Escaping the FOG of Toxic Relationships... DTH Episode 130 with Shannon Petrovich

How do you escape the FOG of a toxic relationship? If your past is anything like mine, you may have been in a toxic relationship, or several. So many of us find ourselves in relationships with the wrong person for the wrong reason. Some of those relationships are toxic. Maybe it's because of a toxic person. Maybe you're the toxic person. Maybe you're just toxic together.



My Guest this week is Shannon Petrovich of Therapist Talks

Shannon Petrovich, LCSW, LISAC, BCD, is a therapist in private practice with over 30 years experience. Shannon earned her Bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College, and her Master’s in Social Work from the University of Connecticut. She earned her clinical licenses in Social Work and Substance Abuse Counseling, and is a Board Certified Diplomate in Clinical Social Work.



Her new book, Out of the FOG Into the CLEAR, Journaling to Help You Heal from Toxic Relationships has attained Amazon Bestseller status in Self Help for Abuse, Codependency, and Personal Transformation.



On her YouTube channel Therapist Talks, she shares insights, information, perspectives, and strategies on a wide range of relationship and mental health topics.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

