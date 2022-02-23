Episode 97: "Program Your Life, or Life Will Program You" ~ Les Brown

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

One of the reasons I do this podcast is to help others that are getting, or have become discouraged. My primary reason for doing the DTH podcast is to Better the World, One Attitude At A Time. I believe the best way to do that is to tame the toxicity in our public discourse through individual accountability and having a positive attitude.



Like so many out there, I too find myself, at times, getting discouraged. I was having a conversation the other day, with a gentleman that most people would probably know of, and he asked me, "Wilk, is it too late?", meaning, is it too late to bridge this divide, are we so full of hate and animosity for those of differing opinions that it cannot be turned around? I said to him, I wouldn't be doing the Derate the Hate podcast if I felt it was too late. But like I said, I too find myself, at times becoming discouraged, and even at times feeling almost defeated. Sometimes when I think it may be time to give up, something happens...



My wife and I were having a discussion this week about all that we have going on, and she could tell I was a bit discouraged with certain things. She asked me if I had ever heard of Les Brown? I had not, so she sent me a YouTube Video of his. That 58 minute inspirational video was pure gold. Much of what Les talks about in the video was stuff that I have talked about on the DTH podcast, but his delivery and cadence are incredible. This is a must watch or listen to video if you are unsure of the power of you and your mindset. It also brought to mind for me, Episode 52 of the DTH podcast, so for the first time, I am bringing back a large portion of that episode in this one. Let me know your thoughts on both!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram,

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.