Episode 96: Overcoming Your Triggered Ego... with Haran Singham

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

"Don't just go through life, GROW through life". That is a phrase I had not heard before, but recently I found out about Haran Singham and his group, "The Happiness Mission". That phrase means a lot to me, because I have much personal experience in that arena.



As I look back on my life, I see a lot that I am not proud of, but much that I AM proud of as well. We are not, nor should we be, defined by one period or instance in our life. You see, I know that I have GROWN in to a much different person than I used to be.



One very important part of GROWTH is not allowing our EGO to keep us where we are, but putting our ego in check to allow needed growth. Many of us have experienced TRAUMA that helped us to build a wall, a wall that is guarded by our EGO. Why is our EGO always getting triggered? I've asked Haran Singham to join me on this week's DTH podcast to help answer that question.



I have asked Haran to join me in this episode to discuss his take on Ego and it’s role in peoples’ mindset, and how it can be a hinderance at times in their recovery from both past and present trauma.



Who is Haran Singham?

Haran Singhaam is a professional life coach with a background filled with considerable trauma. Trauma that he was able to overcome through education and coaching. Haran suffered much trauma in his younger years, mentally, sexually, and as the result of the toils of war, bouncing from place to place in seeking whatever safe refuge could be found in the war-torn country of Sri Lanka. He eventually made his way to Australia as a refugee where he sought safety, security, and purpose. Suffering from PTSD and having lost his will to live, life was more than rough, but he is now winning. Haran became the master of his destiny by turning Pain into Power. Haran now helps others find their purpose, master their mindset & emotions for a life of fulfillment and happiness.

Become a part of "The Happiness Mission" Facebook group by Clicking Here!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be ki

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.