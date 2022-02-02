Episode 94: Living in a Drive Thru Society

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

You know the phrase, "welcome to so & so, what can I get for you today" or some variation thereof... I don't know what it's like where you live, but it seems you cannot drive past a fast food restaurant around here without seeing a line stretched completely around the building. What's going on these days that so many people would sit for extended periods of time to get "not so fast" food?



There are a couple things going on here that I dive in to in this episode, none of which are good. Whether it be media & government driven fear of personal interaction, "the great resignation", or just peoples' new norm of avoiding personal contact for whatever their personal reasons may happen to be. None of this is good, because we as human beings are social creatures and we need personal interaction and socialization for the benefit of our physical and mental health. Check out my thoughts in this DTH episode and share your thoughts with me...



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter . Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Please leave us a rating and feedback. Send me a message on any media platform or subscribe directly from our sites. Let us know about someone you think should be on our podcast, and if we book them for a conversation, I’ll send you a free gift! Not on social media? You can share your thoughts directly with me at wilk@wilksworld.com

I look forward to hearing from you!

Please check out our affiliates page by clicking HERE!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.