Episode 93: Being Sincere Doesn't Mean You're Right, and Being Wrong Doesn't Mean You're Lying

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

In this current age of toxicity people often assume if someone states something they don't agree with, the automatic reaction is "YOU'RE LYING"... Are they really lying, or are they wrong? Can someone be wrong, and be sincere, but not be lying? Just because someone is sincere about their beliefs, does not make them right, but also does not mean they are lying.



People without the benefit of having facts on their side often like to inhibit or censor the ability of those with dissenting information, and never in American history have we seen a time when there is more of a concerted effort by some to censor those of differing thoughts and opinions. This often times makes the skirmish between "you're lying" and "you're wrong" much more difficult, because peoples' survival instinct kicks in when they are not "allowed" to voice their concerns and opinions. Is it any wonder we are so divided? Take a listen and let me know your thoughts...



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter . Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Please leave us a rating and feedback. Send me a message on any media platform or subscribe directly from our sites. Let us know about someone you think should be on our podcast, and if we book them for a conversation, I’ll send you a free gift! Not on social media? You can share your thoughts directly with me at wilk@wilksworld.com

I look forward to hearing from you!

Please check out our affiliates page by clicking HERE!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.