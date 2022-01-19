Episode 92: What's It Mean to be a Person of Influence?

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What is aperson of influence? When most people think of people of influence, they often think of sports stars, celebrities, politicians, etc. What if I told you that you that you, no matter what you think of yourself, are most likely in some way a person of influence?



This week I talk a little about one of the most well known persons of influence this country has ever known, Martin Luther King Jr.. Dr. King changed the world through peace, love, understanding and common humanity. While MLK was a force for good, and an incredibly positive person of influence, not all people of influence are forces for good. The influence goes both ways, as is very evident in most peoples' news feed on their social media feed of choice (or main stream media channel)...



Not all people of influence a force for good in your life, so choose wisely. Check out this incredibly important episode, share it with your network far and wide, and help me be a person of influence and a force for good in what at times seems like a sea of divisiveness and darkness.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter . Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Please leave us a rating and feedback. Send me a message on any media platform or subscribe directly from our sites. Let us know about someone you think should be on our podcast, and if we book them for a conversation, I’ll send you a free gi

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.