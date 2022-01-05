Episode 90: New Year, New You, Nonsense... Every Day is an Opportunity to Better Our Lives

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Are you one that makes new year's resolutions? Have you ever made a new year's resolution that you've kept, or what's the longest you've stuck with that resolution? On average, more than 80% of new year's resolutions fail before the second week in February. What if instead of wasting our energy on new year's resolutions, we make daily resolutions to better our lives?



It was 12 years ago this week that we lost my father. He was way too young and not a day goes by that I don't think of him and miss him very much. My Dad taught me so many things, but so much of what I learned from him, I did not learn until after he was gone. I am now less than 10 years from the age my Dad was when he passed, and that brings to the forefront in my mind how important every day is. I talk in this episode how we must never take for granted the days we have on this earth, that we do not know when our last day will come, but we should embrace the idea that every day is an opportunity to better our lives.



Matthew 24:36

"But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."



In Memory of my Departed Father on his would-be 57th Birthday

from the Wilksopinion blog originally written March 14, 2011



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

