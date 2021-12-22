Episode 88: REAL Justice, REAL Solutions, EVERY Black Life Matters... with Kevin McGary

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

He saw Black Lives Matter yucking it up with ANTIFA, having a grand ol' time while black and brown businesses were burning, and Kevin McGary knew that something had to change. He figured people would see through the facade, but as things calmed down, and some of the noise subsided, people still didn't get it...



Who is Kevin McGary and what is EVERY Black Life Matters?

Kevin McGary is an author, public speaker and the president of Every Black Life Matters (EBLM). EBLM is an organization that considers itself a preeminent justice movement. While this is a noble thought, and seemingly a virtuous goal, “ What does that actually mean?” There have been many organizations that consider themselves justice related organizations and/or movements. “Social Justice,” Racial Justice,” and “Human Rights” organizations (in general), are all about “justice,” right? Read More about EBLM by clicking here...



