Episode 87: Helping Others Obtain Destiny... conversation with Pastor Corey Brooks of Project H.O.O.D

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Can you imagine spending a cold winter's night on a rooftop, in the windy city of Chicago? How about spending 100 cold winter nights on a rooftop in one of Chicago's most dangerous neighborhoods? What if the cause was so great that you felt called to do so? Well Pastor Corey Brooks felt that calling, and he is doing just that, for the second time!



Who is Pastor Corey Brooks and what is Project H.O.O.D.?

Pastor Corey B. Brooks, founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D. Communities Development Corporation has become a leading voice and presence in the fight against the violence gripping Chicago’s poorest neighborhoods.

He established New Beginnings Church of Chicago in November 2000 in the heart of Chicago’s most dangerous neighborhood - this opportunity was his first glimpse into the despair in the city of Chicago served as the catalyst to his ongoing efforts to date. Read More...



Don't miss this conversation where Pastor Brooks and I discuss his second go round on the rooftop in a cold Chicago winter, encouraging CEOs and others to join him on the roof to raise funds for an incredible community activity and learning center. We talk about his inspiring vision of providing hope, rehabilitation, revitalization and a path towards dignity and independence for those who have all but thrown in the towel.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter . Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Please leave us a rating and feedback. Send me a message on any media platform or subscribe directly from our sites. Let us know about someone you think should be on our podcast

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.