Episode 86: Forgiveness is Your Path Forward, Love is Stronger Than Hate... with Chris Singleton

Fans of the Derate the Hate podcast know that I love stories of those who triumph over adversity, and those who persevere through the toughest times in life to come out on the other side and start their own journey towards bettering the world. Being able to forgive is not something that comes easily to everyone, and to some people, it comes as a total surprise when it happens, but it's forgiveness that often times provides us with a path forward.



This week's guest, Chris Singleton, is a former minor league baseball player drafted by the Chicago Cubs. He became a nationally-renowned speaker with a message of resilience, forgiveness and unity following the loss of his mother in the 2015 Mother Emanuel Church mass shooting in Charleston, SC. Chris now shares his message with over 50 organizations and 30,000 students annually. His clients include: Boeing, The Houston Texans, Microsoft, Biogen, Volvo, The Washington Wizards and over 100,000 students and educators across the world. One of his children's books, Different – A Story About Loving Your Neighbor, was a best seller in its category and has been featured by numerous outlets, including The Obama Foundation.

Chris' overall mission when speaking is to inspire his audiences with his story of resilience and to unite millions of people with his belief that, "Love is Stronger Than Hate."



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

