Episode 85: Flying the Unfriendly Skies... What's up with this Hateful Trend?

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

I recently read an article that peaked my interest because it said something to the effect of "Flight Attendants' jobs have never been more dangerous". Obviously there had to be something here that involved hate, and I wanted to know why. Why is it that people have suddenly taken to hating flight attendants?



The article, which I will not promote, looked at first to be a decent article spelling out how since the pandemic began, instances of unruly and sometimes violent passengers are causing problems for flight crews on flights across the board. This article quickly descended into nonsense by claiming that some 61% of violent incidences on flights involved some form of racial, homophobic or gender involving slur and then it got worse...



It sickens and saddens me when people try to interject race and racism to promote an agenda, when the reality is, very few incidences of violence or unruly airline passengers have anything to do with racism, homophobia, etc... Check out this very important episode to find out where the real problem exists and what's causing people to lose their minds in our not so friendly skies...



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter . Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Please leave us a rating and feedback. Send me a message on any media platform or subscribe directly from our sites. Let us know about someone you think should be on our podcast, and if we book them for a conversation, I’ll send you a free gift! Not on social media? You can share your thoughts directly with me at wilk@wilksworld.com

I look forward to hearing from you!

Please check out our affiliates page

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.