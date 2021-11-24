Episode 84: Thanksgiving and the Age of Perpetual Outrage

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

It seems you cannot open an internet browser, browse social media, turn on a television or listen to the radio without finding out some group of "offended" or "aggrieved" people are again protesting something. Are all these people victims of something, or what I've referred to as those with the Perpetual Victim Mentality, or are their lives just so empty of meaning that they are looking to be part of something bigger?



With this being the week of Thanksgiving, I have to wonder if all these "perpetually outraged" protesters and demonstrators would be as empty and angry as they are if they were grateful for all the blessings within their lives? Would they be so drawn to the lies, divisiveness, hyperbole and Hate of those in the media and politics, if in fact they focused on giving thanks for what they have rather than seeking some sense of purpose and meaning within the scores of perpetual outrage mobs?



Happy Thanksgiving to all the Friends of the DTH Podcast. May you be thankful for all your blessings and openly share your gratitude today and every day. THANK YOU!!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

