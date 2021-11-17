Episode 83: Silver Linings and How They Can Be Found

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

No situation in life has ever been made better by those who constantly beat the drum of negativity and/or victimhood. As someone who spent a large portion of my life with a bad attitude, I can definitively say that statement because I know it to be true. Gratitude is something I speak of often in this podcast, and in my personal and professional life, because I truly believe that you cannot be happy if you are not grateful, and the happy make the world a better place. As such, the unhappy and ungrateful make the world worse, it's just the nature of things.



How a situation plays out, for better or for worse, often comes as a result of how we react to it. This is why I also often speak of personal accountability. Life tends to be messy, and there are negative things that happen within our lives every day, that if focused upon, can result in more negativity. Those who don't constantly focus on the negative, are often those who produce more positive results because their minds generally work in a positive results driven mode rather than the negative. I talk about a simple, and personal example, of how this works and how one can find the silver lining in what seems to be a dark cloud.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

