Episode 80: It Must Be Nice... Envy is an Ugly Emotion

Are you someone who has worked hard and has some nice things? Are you proud to have those things? Have you ever been confronted by someone who says, "it must be nice" as if you somehow don't deserve, or didn't earn those things? Envy is an Ugly Emotion... an emotion that leads to resentment, anger and hate.



In this week's solo episode I talk about a conversation I had recently had with someone that was confronted with this very scenario. It should come as no surprise, but still does, that there are those who would confront someone who has nice things and say, "it must be nice", when there are those in politics and the media that drive and perpetuate class envy as they do. We must resist those who constantly attempt to divide us by class through the perpetuation of envy and disdain for those who have more than we do.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

