Episode 8: Misery Loves Company

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends! Wilk from WilksWorld.com here with Episode 8 of the Derate the Hate podcast. We all know at least one person that has a complete inability to see the positive in anything, someone that has nothing positive to say and is always spreading negativity. In this episode I talk about how being positive in the initial part of any conversation can guide the way that conversation can go and the chain reaction effect of positivity or negativity in the people with which you may be interacting. Much like the financial principle that you are the average of the 5 people you associate with most, it is my opinion that you are incapable of being a happy and positive person if the people you associate with most are always negative and miserable. I have a sign in my office that says "3 ways to fail at everything in life" 1. Complain about everything 2. Never be grateful 3. Blame others for your problems. I contend that those who are constantly complaining about everything are both incapable of being happy and will always be a failure. One may have temporary successes such as athletes and movie stars and so forth, but if they are doing nothing but complaining, they are miserable people and are truly failures at life. Whether famous or not, someone who complains all the time is not someone to be around or they will bring you down with them...

Surround yourself whenever possible with positive people, those who have the ability to spread cheer and positivity rather than constant misery and negativity. If you don't, soon you will be the one that is spreading nothing but misery, because as I've said, Misery Loves Company.

Whenever you get the opportunity to get out among the people, be kind to each other, be grateful for everything you've got, and remember that it's up to you to make each day the day you want it to be!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.