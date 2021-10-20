Episode 79: False Narratives Have Bad Consequences... Rebuilding Community Trust with Chris Sherwin of the 3 Cops Talk Podcast

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

In the United States, there are in excess of three quarters of a million law enforcement personnel working to keep our citizens safe from the evil forces that would do us harm. The "Thin Blue Line" as it is often called, is the only thing standing between peace and chaos. Some would have you believe that the system is broken, racist, and even needs to be abolished and rebuilt in a completely different image than what we currently have. Those people are driven by ignorance, hate &/or political agendas that stand in contrast to logic and sensibility.



This week's guest, Chris Sherwin, is an active duty police officer of more than 20 years, serving the public in one of Chicago's suburbs. He and 2 other active duty policeman have a podcast, 3 Cops Talk, where they face tough subjects including police brutality, racial tension and so much more.



After all the misinformation spread by the media and politicians alike surrounding the incident in Minneapolis with George Floyd, Ferguson and other incidents where police encounters ended in tragedy, Chris and his co-hosts Scott & Shaun knew it was time to do something. Chris brings so much value to this week's episode of the Derate The Hate podcast, and the trio of active duty coppers do the same each week on their podcast. This is truly an episode you'll want to download and share often.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

