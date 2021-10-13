Episode 78: Sought Identity, Found By Hate, Working Toward Redemption... Conversation with Fredrick Cook

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

"Everybody wants to be the hero in their own life story".

Fred Cook's former lifestyle of hatred as a long time member of, and Chief of Staff for the National Socialist Movement, like so many others, did not start with him waking up one day deciding he wanted to live a hate filled life full of enemies. As an impressionable teen that suffered from lack of an identity, hate took its opportunity, and found Fred when he was most vulnerable.



Who is Fredrick Cook?

Fred Cook's story is a fascinating one. Our conversation spans Fred's time as an impressionable teen seeking an identity, then suffering a race related traumatic event, then falling in with skinheads... and so much more leading up to present day, where Fred has been out of the NSM for several years and has taken his and his family's life in a 180 degree turn from his former hate driven lifestyle full of enemies.



Fred now subscribes to the mindset, "what defines a person is their innate ability to see the humanity in other people". Whether it just be listening to this conversation, Fred's work as an associate director / interventionist with Beyond Barriers USA, or his documenting of his journey toward redemption on his personal Son of Sinai website, there are so many important lessons that can be learned. Another "Can't Miss" episode of the Derate The Hate podcast...



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

