Episode 77: School Choice is an Answer, But it's not the Only Answer... conversation with Tony Kinnett of the Chalkboard Review

I asked the question last week, "What do you think of the K-12 public education system as it exists today?" I think that most people who are paying attention, if being intellectually honest, would say that it's a complete mess and it's in many ways out of control. It is certainly out of control in terms of parents being in control of their children's education. Many would say, and have said, that the K-12 public education system has become just another indoctrination mill for the loudest voices with a poisonous agenda. Just this week, we've seen the Department of Justice put out notice that those who oppose CRT and other poisonous curriculum should be monitored as domestic terrorists. Kind of scary isn't it?



In my conversation this week, Tony Kinnett of the Chalkboard Review discuss his piece that was recently published in the National Review titled "Conservatives, Take Back the Education Field". We also discuss the reality that school choice, while certainly an important cause that is desperately needed, is not the only answer to solve the problems we face as a nation with our education system. It will take much more than school choice legislation to fix the mess we're in. So many important points came out of this great conversation with Tony. Don't miss this great conversation and be sure to share it far and wide...



