Episode 76: An Eye on Education, Cameras in the Classroom? ...with Dr. Elana Fishbein

What are your thoughts on the K-12 public education system as it exists today in our country? In recent weeks and months we've seen several instances where fed up parents and community members have stood up to school boards all over the country, due to any number or reasons, be it CRT, LGBTQ curriculum, mask mandates, etc...



Dr. Elana Fishbein of No Left Turn in Education is no stranger to the Derate The Hate podcast. We first spoke back in Episode 45 when No Left Turn was just a couple months in to their battle against the indoctrination that so many are becoming fed up with in our K-12 education system. A lot has been happening with Dr. Fishbein and the No Left Turn organization since we last spoke, including some legal battles and working on proposed legislation to get cameras in to classrooms for full transparency of what our children are being taught.



Do you believe there is enough transparency in our K-12 education system? What are your thoughts on putting cameras in the classroom? Drop some feedback in the comments and don't forget to check out No Left Turn's website for all the latest things they have cooking.



