Episode 75: Excuse Us... A Lesson in Rudeness

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

This week's topic comes straight out of an experience I had this past weekend when my wife and I were attending a group function on the St. Croix River in Stillwater, MN. As we were paying for parking, we encountered a shining example of the reason I came up with the phrase, "No matter how right you think you are, being rude is always the wrong answer"...



I also speak in this week's episode about a hateful comment made by a host of a program on one of the more pathetic main stream media networks. I don't normally dive too deep in to things such as this, but I found this to be a disgusting, division provoking comment about the Gabby Petito disappearance worth talking about. Those who stoke division by promoting racism and a victimhood mentality are the worst kind of racists...



Other Mentioned or notable DTH episodes:

Episode 52: Reticular Activating System (RAS) and the Perpetual Victim Mentality

Episode 47: Three Gates, Kindness, and the DTH Listener Profile

Episode 35: Those Who Interject Race Into Everything Are The Real Racists



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter . Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.