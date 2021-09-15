Episode 74: Ideas That Get Your "of color" Card Revoked... with Angel Eduardo

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Have you ever had a conversation with someone and came away thinking, if the world had more thinkers such as this, the world would be a much calmer and better place for everyone? The deep thinker I’m talking about is Angel Eduardo and I’m grateful this week for having the opportunity to speak with Angel on the Derate the Hate podcast.

I recently read a piece by Angel published in Newsweek, “Stop calling me “white” for having the wrong opinions”, which stood out to me as something that seems to happen with much greater frequency these days. It seems if people of color don’t have the “correct” ideas or opinions, they are said to be “acting white” or called “white” as a pejorative. This is not only a disgusting form of racism and bullying, but it’s a nonsensical attempt by some to keep us divided. Angel has more than a little to say about this so you’re not going to want to miss this conversation!

Who is Angel Eduardo?

Angel Eduardo is a writer, musician, photographer, and designer based in New York City. He is a staff writer and content creator for idealist.org, as well as a columnist for the Center for Inquiry, where he writes on science, communication, skepticism, and morality. He also serves on the Advisory Board for the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR).

His writing has been featured in Newsweek, Areo Magazine, Mr. Beller’s Neighborhood, and The Caribbean Writer, among other print and online publications. He holds a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from CUNY Hunter College, and is currently working on a book-length memoir project. Read his complete bio by clicking here…

Angel Eduardo Articles mentioned in this episode

Stop calling me “white” for having the wrong opinions

Stop Telling Critical Race Theory Critics We Don’t Know What It Is

How to Star Man: Arguing From Compassion



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

