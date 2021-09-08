Episode 73: Can We Come Together Again Like The Days Following 9/11?

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Can we come together again the way we did in the days following the attacks on 9/11/2001? If you're old enough, do you remember that time? There is now a whole generation that does not remember, but for those that do, think about that brief period of time after the towers fell, before the conspiracy theorists started with their nonsense and the majority of the main stream media started blaming then President Bush for everything that was wrong in the world. Do you remember how we came together as a nation? Do you remember all the American flags that were flying high and proud? Do you remember that period of time when we had differing opinions, but we were Americans, and Americans stood together in solidarity?



I'm asking the question. Can we come together again like the days following 9/11? I dream of a day when we as Americans can stand together again, in solidarity, with differences and differing opinions, but a common bond that provides for a civil discourse. I dream of a future where my children, and theirs, can live in a country who's citizens are proud of their country, civil to one another, safe from the evils that plague the world, and still believe in the fundamental unalienable rights that made this country the strongest and proudest nation on God's green earth.



I believe this is possible, and that is why I do this podcast. Do you, and if so, what are you doing to make that happen? I believe, that with open hearts and open minds, we as individuals have the ability to see past our differences, Derate The Hate, and make the world a better place.



This episode is about revisiting your mindset in the days following 9/11, and thinking about what you can do to get us back to the times of pride and unity? If you're too young to remember, ask your parents, ask your neighbor or ask a co-worker. Have that conversation. It's important that we get back to that mindset without a horrific event like those on 9/11. If we don't, there's surely more horrific events to come.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place?

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

