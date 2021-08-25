Episode 71: Islamic Extremism, 20 Years Later; Fighting for Minds... Conversation with Average Mohamed

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

As we approach the 20th anniversary of one of the most tragic days in American history, I was reflecting on what happened that day, September 11, 2001. Who were the hateful killers that shook the world by striking a blow to the greatest power and greatest country on God's green earth? I don't mean who were the killers as individuals, and I certainly will not mention them by name, but why did a handful of hateful murderers kill 3000 of our fellow human beings, citizens of the United States and others from nearly 90 countries on September 11, 2001?



When it comes to speaking with authority about Islamic terrorists, I turn to my friend Average Mohamed, or the man behind Average Mohamed, AKA Mohamed Ahmed. For those not familiar with Average Mohamed, we first spoke back in Episode 49 about Battling Extremism, make sure to step back and listen to that great episode.



What is Average Mohamed?

Average Mohamed is a counter ideology organization dedicated to stopping extremism and Hate. Creating narratives that engage youth aged 8-25 years old globally, promoting values of peace, Islam is Peace, Democracy in rights, freedom of liberties and Anti-Extremism. They counter hate, be it Antisemitism, Homophobia, Islamophobia, Racism or Antichistism. Creating a narrative in dialogue, using social media, online outreach and offline outreach to engage youths globally. Average Mohamed uses animated videos and other forms of social media to reach youth before they become radicalized by Islamic Extremists and hateful radicals of all kinds.



In this episode, Mohamed and I discuss September 11, the Taliban retaking Afghanistan, what attracts young Muslims to become radicalized and much more. Don't miss this episode and be sure to share everywhere you have a following!



