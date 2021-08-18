Episode 70: Redemption for Radicals, Shifting the Paradigm; conversation with Jeff Schoep

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Do you believe in redemption for radicals? Do you believe those who've once believed in a hateful ideology or been party to hateful organizations can do anything to redeem themselves? I think it's unwise to say that we cannot change the hearts and minds of those who've lead a life of hate and radical extremism. I would not be doing this podcast if I did not think they could be reached.



This week's guest is a shining example of someone who has gone from extremism to counter-extremism and now devotes his time to de-radicalizing the haters instead of being the hater. Jeff Schoep, former Neo-Nazi and former leader of the National Socialist Movement here in the United States did not start out as a hateful extremist, but spent many years of his life on that side of the hate spectrum. You DO NOT want to miss this episode where I ask Jeff how he got to that point and what brought him back to a life not filled with hate and extremism.



Hear from Jeff how great folks like Daryl Davis and Deeyah Kahn and her movie "White Right Meeting the Enemy" played an important role in his paradigm shift and how all the folks at BeyondBarriersUSA.org are helping to de-radicalize people of all types of extremism. Again, you DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS EPISODE!!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

