Episode 68: Public Safety... Who Stands in the Way of Those Keeping Us Safe? with Officer Deon Joseph

Unless you've been under a rock or in a coma for the past year and a half, you couldn't help but notice the unprecedented increase in crime in most of America's largest cities. How did this come to be and Who is Standing in the Way of Those Keeping Us Safe?



Deon Joseph, who has been referred to as "the Angel of Skid Row", is someone who knows something about public safety. In fact, he is someone who knows an awful lot about public safety and has a lot to say about why we are currently facing unprecedented increases in crime in most of our major cities, and why we are seeing an all out assault on law enforcement by groups like BLM and ANTIFA. This week I had the honor of sitting down with Officer Deon Joseph of the LAPD to discuss his thoughts on what we are currently facing, not only in Los Angeles but all over our great nation.



Who is Deon Joseph?

Officer Deon Joseph is a law enforcement consultant who has worked for the LAPD for over 25 years, twenty-three of those years in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row community. From patrolling the streets or providing a shoulder for the community to lean on to meeting with public figures and advocating for change, Deon is driven to create an environment conducive to change for the homeless and those trying to reclaim their lives from the grip of addiction. He is an honest, faithful, passionate and caring man – traits he pours into his daily life and activities. Find out more about Officer Deon Joseph by visiting his personal site by Clicking Here. Let him know Wilk said to say hello!!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you've got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

