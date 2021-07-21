Episode 66: The Peoples' Turn to Speak, We The Peoples' Forum... with David Lapp of Braver Angels & Director of the Working Peoples' Project

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Do you ever feel like the average working class American has no voice in today's polarized political climate? Are you sick and tired, as I am, of those in big government, big tech and big media keeping the average working class American silent while giving those who wish to keep us divided the loudest voices? Why settle for being a prisoner of polarization? What if there were an organization that were to give the average working class American a chance to sound their voice at the podium? Let's talk about the "We The Peoples' Forum", part of the Working Peoples' Project within Braver Angels...



Let me introduce David Lapp

David Lapp is Co-Founder of Braver Angels and director of the working people's project. David leads the Working People’s Project, an initiative within Braver Angels by a multiracial group of working class Americans of diverse backgrounds to take on polarization, build trust, and empower ordinary Americans to participate as citizen leaders in American political life. David spent several years interviewing working-class Ohioans about their life experiences and families before helping to start Braver Angels. David lives with his wife Amber and five children in South Lebanon, Ohio, the home of the first-ever Braver Angels workshop in December 2016.



To get more information about the "We The Peoples' Forum", email David at dlapp@braverangels.org



Other notable & mentioned DTH Episodes:

Episode 18: Labels, Get Out of the Box

Episode 26: Chaos & Degradation Through Tribalism

Episode 48: Bridging the Divide... with Rick Hotchner and Barbara Thomas



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kin

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

