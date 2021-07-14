Episode 65: Project Delta, Providing Service Dogs to Veterans in Need... Conversation with Patti Robinson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Have you ever wondered about those service dogs that work with our country's veterans? Are you someone with a passion for animals, and specifically a passion for rescue animals? I recently had an opportunity to sit down with Patti Robinson of Project Delta, a non-profit organization that teams rescue dogs with veterans suffering from things such as PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and MST. Project Delta is a team of like-minded people from around the country that share a passion for supporting two of the most deserving groups, veterans & forgotten or abandoned dogs.

Project "Delta"(Dogs Enriching Lives Throughout America) is the result of the unrelenting ache in the heart of founder Patti Robinson and you can read more about them by clicking here...

When someone turns their passion in to a mission to help others, and especially our country's best and brightest that lost a part of themselves on the battlefield, whether it be physically or mentally, I am honored to speak with them. Such a privilege and great pleasure having had the opportunity to speak with Patti on this week's episode of the Derate The Hate Podcast.



If you catch this episode prior to 7/24/21 and you are in the Minnesota Twin Cities area, the Order of Ronin Motorcycle Club is putting on a charity ride for Project Delta that will begin and end at Twin Cities Harley Davidson in Lakeville, MN. Registration starts at 9:30am, kickstands up at 11:00am and returning to TCHD at around 4:00pm. Find out more by clicking the Order of Ronin MC link above.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

