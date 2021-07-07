Episode 64: Unhyphenated America, Let's Just Be American... with Christopher Harris

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What's it mean to be an American? Is America great despite the sins of the past, and if so, what makes America Great? I for one truly believe that the United States of America is the greatest nation on God's green earth, and it's high time people stop allowing divisive forces to put labels upon us, and we all just start acting like Americans again. Christoper Harris is one that knows a lot about a lot, and he knows that being an American doesn't need, and shouldn't have, a hyphenated identity qualifier in front of it...

The message Chris is putting out is not only incredibly important, but many of the same divisive forces I speak regularly of in this podcast don't want you to know his message exists. It's not the standard narrative and this message must be spread far and wide!



Who is Christoper Harris?

Christopher Harris serves as the Executive Director of Unhyphenated America. He is a staunch Christian Constitutional Conservative who relocated from Colorado to Washington D.C. as a Congressional Intern for long-serving (10 terms) U.S. Representative, Joel Hefley (CO-5th). He has also worked as a volunteer on multiple political campaigns, at the Statewide, and National level. Christoper's full bio can be found on his site UnhypenatedAmerica.org

What is Unhyphenated America?

The best way to find out is to listen to this episode and then visit the site for yourself to see all the great resources Chris shares there. On the site, Chris has several articles and videos that show how the greatness of America comes from our positive actions, not our racial identities.



Other notable mentioned or related DTH episodes

Episode 18: Labels, Get Out of the Box

Episode 35: Those Who Interject Racism In To Everything are the Real Racists



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

